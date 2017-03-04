WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malaysia expels North Korean ambassador over Kim Jong-nam's killing
Anifah Aman, foreign minister of Malaysia, says it sent a notice to the North Korean Embassy on Saturday, saying the envoy must leave the country within 48 hours.
Malaysia expels North Korean ambassador over Kim Jong-nam's killing
North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol speaks during a news conference at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 4, 2017

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said on Saturday the government had expelled North Korea's ambassador for criticising the investigation into the February 13 killing of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong-un, at Kuala Lumpur's airport.

A notice was sent to the North Korean Embassy saying North Korea's Ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol, must leave the country within 48 hours, Anifah said in a statement.

The ambassador has been declared persona non grata.

TRT World spoke with Zan Azlee, a Kuala Lumpur-based journalist, for more details.

Malaysia demands apology

Malaysia demanded an apology from the ambassador for his comments but no apology had come and none appeared to be forthcoming, said Anifah, adding that North Korean Embassy officials also failed to turn up for a meeting Saturday at the foreign ministry.

Malaysia will react strongly against any insults made against it or any attempt to tarnish its reputation.

RECOMMENDED

Kang Chol said last month his country "cannot trust" Malaysia's handling of the probe.

He also accused the country of "colluding with outside forces" in a veiled reference to bitter rival South Korea.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called the comments "diplomatically rude."

Earlier this week, Malaysia said it would cancel visa-free entry for North Koreans entering the country starting March 6.

Anifah said this move was "an indication of the government's concern that Malaysia may have been used for illegal activities."

The move comes nearly three weeks after Kim Jong-nam was murdered at Kuala Lumpur's airport using VX after two women smeared his face with the toxic nerve agent, considered a weapon of mass destruction.

Malaysia deported a North Korean suspect in the case on March 3.

The US and South Korean officials said Kim Jong-nam was killed by agents of North Korea.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires