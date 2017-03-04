Malaysia's Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said on Saturday the government had expelled North Korea's ambassador for criticising the investigation into the February 13 killing of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong-un, at Kuala Lumpur's airport.

A notice was sent to the North Korean Embassy saying North Korea's Ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol, must leave the country within 48 hours, Anifah said in a statement.

The ambassador has been declared persona non grata.

TRT World spoke with Zan Azlee, a Kuala Lumpur-based journalist, for more details.

Malaysia demands apology

Malaysia demanded an apology from the ambassador for his comments but no apology had come and none appeared to be forthcoming, said Anifah, adding that North Korean Embassy officials also failed to turn up for a meeting Saturday at the foreign ministry.