French conservative Francois Fillon's campaign has suffered another blow, following a string of resignations among some of his top aides. Both his campaign chief and his chief spokesperson quit on Friday.

Despite mounting pressure after corruption allegations, Fillon is refusing to withdraw from the election. His supporters are planning a rally near the Eiffel Tower on Sunday, and Fillon himself tweeted a video plea for people to show up to support him.

Fillion is facing an investigation over public funds paid to his wife and children for work they allegedly didn't do.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic has this report.