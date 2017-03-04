WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mass grave of babies and children found at former orphanage in Ireland
Death certificates of nearly 800 children were found in the former Catholic Church-run Tuam care home in Ireland.
Mass grave of babies and children found at former orphanage in Ireland
The entrance to the site of a mass grave of hundreds of children who died in the former Bons Secours home for unmarried mothers is seen in Tuam, County Galway, Ireland in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 4, 2017

A government-appointed commission announced on Friday that a mass grave containing the remains of babies and young children has been found at a former Catholic orphanage in Ireland.

Excavations at the site of the former Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, County Galway, found an underground structure divided into 20 chambers containing "significant quantities of human remains," said a judge-led Mother and Baby Homes Commission.

"Everything pointed to this area being a mass grave," said a local Tuam historian Catherine Corless, who recalled how local boys playing in the field had reported seeing a pile of bones in a hidden underground chamber there in the mid-1970s.

Investigations started in 2014 by the government following the work of Corless, who found death certificates for nearly 800 children who were residents at the facility but a burial record for only one.

DNA analysis of selected remains confirmed that the ages of the dead ranged from 35 weeks to 3-years-old, said the commission.

They were buried chiefly in the 1950s, when the facility was one of more than a dozen in Ireland offering shelter to orphans, unwed mothers, and their children.

RECOMMENDED

The government's commissioner for children, Katherine Zappone, said Friday's findings were "sad and disturbing," and pledged that the children's descendants would be consulted on providing proper burials and other memorials.

We will honour their memory and make sure that we take the right actions now to treat their remains appropriately.

The announcement confirms decades of suspicions that the vast majority of children who died at the home were interred in unmarked graves, a relatively common practice at such Catholic-run facilities amid high child mortality rates in early 20th century Ireland.

The Tuam home closed in 1961.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires