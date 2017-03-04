TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Military aircraft crashes near Turkey-Syria border
The plane reportedly plunged near Turkey's southern Hatay province. No wreckage has yet been found, the governor says.
Military aircraft crashes near Turkey-Syria border
A war plane reportedly belonging to the Syrian air force crashed near Turkey's province of Hatay. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 4, 2017

A MiG-23 warplane, possibly belonging to the Syrian regime's air force, crashed near Syria's northern border, Turkey said on Saturday evening. The pilot is thought to have bailed out.

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said a search was underway for the pilot, who may have come down on the Turkish side of the frontier.

"It's not clear why the plane crashed. It may be due to weather conditions," he said.

RECOMMENDED

The warplane is believed to have hit the Syrian side.

The Syrian opposition told Anadolu Agency they shot down a plane belonging to the Syrian regime.

Earlier in the day, 11 civilians were killed in air strikes in central Syria, near the ancient city of Palmyra which was recently recaptured by the regime, backed by Russia. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Russia was in all likelihood behind the bombing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires