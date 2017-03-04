The European Parliament on Thursday said US citizens should have to get visas to visit the European Union (EU) member states as long as Washington refuses to allow permit-free travel for five of the bloc's countries.

A non-binding resolution approved by Members of European Parliament (MEPs) by a show of hands said the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, was "legally obliged to take measures temporarily reintroducing visa requirements for US citizens" within two months.

Any move to reintroduce visa requirements for US citizens would have to be approved by member states first, a process which could take years.

"Citizens of Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland and Romania still cannot enter US territory without a visa, while US citizens can travel to all EU countries visa-free," a parliament statement said.

The Commission should suspend the visa waiver system for US nationals for 12 months, it said.