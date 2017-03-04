WORLD
2 MIN READ
Haiti's former president Rene Preval dies aged 74
Preval was the only democratically elected president to serve two separate full terms, and was also president when Haiti was hit by a powerful earthquake in January 2010, killing 300,000 people.
Haiti's former president Rene Preval dies aged 74
This file photo taken on March 07, 2013 shows former Haitian president Rene Preval speaking to the press after giving testimony in court regarding the assassination of Haitian journalist Jean Dominique in Port-au-Prince. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 4, 2017

Haiti's former president Rene Preval, has died at the age of 74. Local media reports cited Preval's sister as saying that the former president died after a cardiac arrest.

Preval was the only democratically elected president to serve two separate full terms. Preval was president when Haiti was hit by a powerful earthquake in January 2010 that killed up to 300,000 people.

"I have sadly learned of the death of former president Rene Preval," President Jovenel Moise wrote in a post on Twitter. "I bow before the remains of this dignified son of Haiti."

RECOMMENDED

Michel Martelly, another former president, also took to social media to express his sorrow.

"President Preval, Little Rene, my brother, my friend and adviser, your passing leaves us in shock," tweeted Martelly, who served as president from 2011 to 2016.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires