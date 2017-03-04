Haiti's former president Rene Preval, has died at the age of 74. Local media reports cited Preval's sister as saying that the former president died after a cardiac arrest.

Preval was the only democratically elected president to serve two separate full terms. Preval was president when Haiti was hit by a powerful earthquake in January 2010 that killed up to 300,000 people.

"I have sadly learned of the death of former president Rene Preval," President Jovenel Moise wrote in a post on Twitter. "I bow before the remains of this dignified son of Haiti."