TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan compares Germany's actions to those of ‘Nazi period'
The statement comes in reaction to two German towns' cancellation of resident Turks' meetings in support of President Erdogan ahead of April's referendum.
Erdogan compares Germany's actions to those of ‘Nazi period'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the Meeting of Women and Democracy Event organised by KADEM (Women and Democracy Association) at Abdi Ipekci Arena in Istanbul, Turkey on March 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 5, 2017

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday likened German actions to stop the meetings of resident Turks with those of the Nazi period. The meetings were to be addressed by Turkish ministers.

"Germany, you have no relation whatsoever to democracy and you should know that your current actions are no different to those of the Nazi period," Erdogan said while addressing a rally in Istanbul.

When we say that, they get disturbed. Why are you disturbed?

RECOMMENDED

German authorities withdrew permission for two meetings in German cities last week that were part of the Turkish government's campaign to win the Turkish community's support for next month's referendum on the constitution in Turkey.

Germany is home to an estimated three million Turks.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet with his German counterpart next week to discuss tensions between the two countries.

Germany claims that the cancelled meeting was a local government decision and not a federal one.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires