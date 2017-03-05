Zimbabwe has appealed for $100 million in international aid to help those affected by the floods, which have washed away bridges and roads and cut off some communities.

Floods caused by above-normal rains have killed 246 people, injured 128 and left nearly 2,000 homeless, said Saviour Kasukuwere, Zimbabwe's minister of local government, last Thursday.

Also, 74 schools were damaged and 70 dams burst, Kasukuwere said.