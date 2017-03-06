WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mosul offensive against Daesh picks up as weather improves
The situation in Iraq remains complex as groups fighting on the ground envision different futures once Daesh is defeated. Iraqi army commanders tell TRT World once the militant organisation retreats, it might return as a ferocious guerrilla group.
Mosul offensive against Daesh picks up as weather improves
Iraqi army recapture Al-Hurriya bridge from Daesh militants on March 6, 2017. The bridge spans the Tigris River. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 6, 2017

As the skies cleared up after a weekend of inclement weather, Iraqi forces — with air support from the US-led coalition — intensified action against Daesh positions in western Mosul in Iraq.

Monday saw Iraqi forces recapture al-Hurriya bridge on the Tigris River from the militants. This is the second bridge taken back by Iraqi forces since the operation to recapture the western part of the city was launched on February 19. It took the army and its allied forces 100 days to reclaim eastern Mosul.

RECOMMENDED

However, the complexity of the situation in northern Iraq extends beyond Mosul, according to TRT World correspondent Nicole Johnston.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears