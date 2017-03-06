WORLD
2 MIN READ
Orphans in Syria's Idlib could lose their home
Some 100 children who lost their parents in the Syrian war may be out on the streets if their volunteer-run orphanage is shut down due to a lack of funding.
Orphans in Syria's Idlib could lose their home
About half of the nearly five million refugees who have fled Syria are children, but eight million children remain in the war-torn country, according to the UN. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 6, 2017

Tens of thousands of children have been orphaned by six years of war in Syria. Many have been displaced, and have no one to care for them.

A group of volunteers in northern Syria's opposition-held Idlib province set up an orphanage to offer 100 children both a home and an education.

But without any financial support other than local donations, the orphanage is now at risk of closure.

RECOMMENDED

"Thousands of other orphans outside can only wish to live in a place like this, a place where they can learn, play and forget the war that has spanned most of their lives," TRT World's Mikaela Barwick explains.

"But the staff here don't receive any funding and they're running out of money, and without support, these orphans will be at risk of being homeless, and alone, once again."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears