China will increase its defence budget by 7 percent this year, state media said on Monday.

State news agency Xinhua said the increase would be 1.044 trillion yuan ($151.43 billion), citing a finance ministry official.

The expenditures would be used "mainly to support the deepening of national defence and military reforms," the official said, without elaborating. Xinhua did not name the official.

The figure was released the day after the Finance Ministry did not give spending figures in a report at an annual parliamentary meeting, in what observers said was a highly unusual move and raised questions over transparency on military spending.