French carmaker Groupe PSA on Monday announced the acquisition of General Motors' Opel and Vauxhall brands for €2.2 billion ($2.38 billion).

The move will make the owner of Peugeot and Citroen the second-biggest carmaker in Europe after Germany's Volkswagen.

Groupe PSA said it was also buying GM Europe's financial operations for €900 million, taking the total value of the deal to €2.2 billion.

The takeover includes six assembly plants and five component-making facilities, and some 40,000 employees.

The French giant's shares rose more than three percent, trading at €19.67 on the Paris stock exchange early Monday, after news of the deal broke.