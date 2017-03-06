BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
French carmaker buys Opel-Vauxhall for €2.2B
The deal will make Groupe PSA the second-biggest carmaker in Europe after Germany's Volkswagen.
French carmaker buys Opel-Vauxhall for €2.2B
Carlos Tavares (L), Chairman of the Managing Board of French carmaker Groupe PSA, shakes hands with Mary Barra, chairwoman and CEO of General Motors, before a news conference in Paris, France, March 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 6, 2017

French carmaker Groupe PSA on Monday announced the acquisition of General Motors' Opel and Vauxhall brands for €2.2 billion ($2.38 billion).

The move will make the owner of Peugeot and Citroen the second-biggest carmaker in Europe after Germany's Volkswagen.

Groupe PSA said it was also buying GM Europe's financial operations for €900 million, taking the total value of the deal to €2.2 billion.

The takeover includes six assembly plants and five component-making facilities, and some 40,000 employees.

The French giant's shares rose more than three percent, trading at €19.67 on the Paris stock exchange early Monday, after news of the deal broke.

RECOMMENDED

Groupe PSA boss Carlos Tavares said the firm was "deeply committed to continuing to develop this great company and accelerating its turnaround."

Founded in 1862, Opel in recent years booked repeated losses, costing Detroit-based GM around $15 billion since 2000.

Opel operates some 10 factories spread across six European countries, and had 35,600 employees at the end of 2015, with 18,250 of them in Germany.

Vauxhall employs around 5,000 people in Britain.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears