At least 30 people were killed on Monday after rebels launched a surprise attack on police and military posts in a Myanmar town bordering China, authorities said.

Artillery and small arms fire continued throughout the day in Laukkai, a main town in the Kokang region of the northeastern state of Shan.

Rebels from the Myanmar Nationalities Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) launched the attack early on Monday.

A separate group of fighters later attacked locations in the main town.

"According to initial information, many innocent civilians including a primary school teacher ... were killed because of attacks by the MNDAA armed group," the State Counsellor's Office said in a statement.

Some attackers wore local police uniforms, it said.

The clashes are some of the worst to break out in the Chinese-speaking Kokang region since fighting in 2015 left scores dead and forced tens of thousands to flee across the border into China.

Myanmar is already torn by various ethnic insurgencies. But the Kokang conflict has raised tensions with its giant neighbour.

Aung San Suu Kyi's government is desperate to end the decades-long borderland conflicts, but intensifying fighting threatens peace efforts.

Residents fleeing