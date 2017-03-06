Nuclear-armed North Korea fired off four ballistic missiles during the early hours of Monday morning.

Japan claims that three of them landed within its waters.

According to South Korea, the missiles were launched from a DPRK facility near the Chinese border, and travelled around 1,000 kilometres.

Reacting to North Korea's action, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, "We will not tolerate the launches, which are clearly in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. We have strongly rebuked North Korea."

The launch prompted South Korea's acting leader to call for quick deployment of the American Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system, a move that has become not only a tension point with North Korea, but also China.

China is worried the system's radar may be used by the US to spy on its military.