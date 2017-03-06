North Korea's ambassador fired a final salvo at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday shortly before he was expelled from the country for his criticism of the investigation into the death of a man thought to be Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of DPRK leader Kim Jong-un.

Kang Chol said the probe was a "pre-targeted investigation by the Malaysian police."

"They have conducted the autopsy without the consent and attendance of the DPRK (North Korea) embassy and later arrested a DPRK citizen without any clear evidence showing his involvement in the incident," Kang said at the same airport in which Kim was allegedly murdered.

Malaysian authorities say Kim Jong-nam was murdered at Kuala Lumpur's airport on February 13 by two women who smeared his face with VX nerve agent, listed by the UN as a weapon of mass destruction.

Kang was ordered to leave Malaysia over his criticism of the investigation into the killing.

TRT World spoke to journalist Zan Azlee who's been following the story from Kuala Lumpur.

DPRK retaliates as relations fray

The DPRK on Monday said it would expel Malaysia's envoy to Pyongyang within 48 hours, North Korea's KCNA news agency reported.

KCNA said the Malaysian ambassador was "persona non grata" and had been told to leave.