Former Philippines police officer Arturo Lascanas has confessed to killing nearly 200 people in extrajudicial killings under President Rodrigo Duterte's orders when Duterte was mayor of Davao City.

Lascanas is testifying before a senate hearing on public order and drugs which has been tasked to look into allegations of extrajudicial killings linked to Duterte. Lascanas was a leader of the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS), a hit squad operating while Duterte was mayor the city.

The DDS is allegedly responsible for summary executions of people involved in drug-related crimes and other offences.

Changed testimony

The former police officer said he had personally killed 300 people and of those, about 200 during his time with the DDS.

Lascanas said he lied during a senate inquiry into the alleged extrajudicial killings last October because police had warned him to deny everything, and because of fears for his family's safety.

He said he changed his testimony because he was tormented by what he had done and wanted the truth to "set me free."

It was "because of my desire to tell all the truth, not only because of my spiritual renewal, but the fear of God, I wanted to clear my conscience."

