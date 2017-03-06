Former French prime minister Alain Juppe has taken himself out of the running for this year's election.

Juppe was the runner-up behind Republican candidate Francois Fillon in the party's primary. He was being put forward as a possible replacement for Fillon, who is facing an investigation over claims that his family was paid public money for work they didn't do.

"I have no intention of embracing a partisan action," Juppe told reporters on Monday in the western coastal city of Bordeaux, where he currently serves as mayor.

He added that he is not in the condition for "rallying forces for a federal project."

TRT World correspondent Myriam Francois in London has more.

Juppe's announcement comes after France's former Republican president Nicolas Sarkozy called for a meeting with both Fillon and Juppe on Monday to discuss the crisis over Fillon's campaign.

Sarkozy said on Monday the aim of the meeting was to ensure a "dignified and credible way out from a situation which cannot last any longer, and which is the source of deep concerns among French people."

The scandal has seen Fillon, a former prime minister and once the front-runner in France's two-round April-May presidential election, drop to third place in polling. But he says the strong support for him at a weekend rally in Paris is proof he still has a mandate to fight the election.

"Nobody today can prevent me from being a candidate," Fillon said.