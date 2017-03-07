The suffrage movement, countless protests, a few shattered Hollywood glass ceilings and a handful of investigations later, the gender pay gap is still glaringly evident.

And, even in 2017, it is an idea still supported by people like Janusz Korwin-Mikke, who said, "women should earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent, and they must earn less."

The Polish member of the European Parliament made these comments last week and is now under investigation.