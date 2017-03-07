The Human Rights Watch (HRW) Film Festival, run by the international NGO of the same name, looks at the challenges of defending human rights around the world.

Featuring 40 films, including 16 award-winning international documentary feature films, the festival runs in over 20 cities around the world until the end of the year.

The festival has been running for more than 20 years. This year features three core themes: women's rights, refugees and asylum seekers, and resistance, according to Andrea Holley, strategic director of the festival.

By turning its lens on human rights abuses, the HRW Film Festival calls for justice and empathy for all people.