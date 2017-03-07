Turkish, Russian and US army chiefs were meeting in the southern Turkish province of Antalya on Tuesday amid escalating tension in and around the northern Syrian town of Manbij.

Ongoing discussions between Turkey's Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar, his US counterpart Joseph Dunford and Russia's Valery Gerasimov had earlier focused on the security challenges in Syria and Iraq, as well as the wider region, a statement by the Turkish Army said.

The meeting comes ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's planned visit to Moscow, expected to begin on Thursday.

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) opposition forces were set to advance towards the YPG-controlled Manbij after they liberated the neighbouring town of al Bab from Daesh.

But days ago, as part of a deal with Russia, the US-backed YPG surrendered a number of villages west of Manbij to Bashar al Assad's regime forces.

The regime now forms a buffer between the Turkish-backed front and YPG-controlled territories.

Turkey on Monday said coordination was needed for the next phase of its operation to secure its border with Syria and free northern Syria of terror groups.

"There is no point in starting an operation without coordinating it with Russia and the United States," Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

"There wouldn't be much of a result, and things could get more complicated. Therefore talks are underway on a technical and military level," he added.

TRT World correspondent Abubakr al Shamahi has been following the developments in northern Syria from Gaziantep, on Turkey's border with Syria.