How did Uber's troubles in the US start?

The troubles started in February when US President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees.

Uber's CEO Travis Kalanick, who was on one of Trump's advisory committee's was accused of breaking a strike by taxi drivers protesting the executive order. In retaliation more than 200,000 Uber subscribers deleted ride hailing app.

Then came a blog from an ex-Uber programmer Susan Fowler about the sexual harassment women regularly face in the company.

To cap it all, Kalanick was caught on camera insulting an Uber driver late last month. His words, "some people don't like to take responsibility for their own shit," during a heated debate with the driver Fawzi Kamel, created a stir on the social media.

Kamel struck up a conversation with the CEO while giving him a ride and had complained about Uber's falling fare.

Are things better for the company outside the US?

Not really.

Uber announced in February it was wrapping up operations in Taiwan after a confrontation with authorities there.

Taiwanese officials accuse Uber of running a transport company on a tech-company licence, not paying tax and avoiding insurance cover for the riders.

In Argentina, a judge ordered that Uber's service should be blocked after local transport unions said they feared its members would lose jobs as Uber drivers, who could be anyone with a car, compete for passengers.

Uber also had to contend with thousands of drivers going on strike in India as they demanded better compensation and other incentives.

The European Court of Justice is soon to announce a decision on whether Uber should be categorised as a tech firm or a transport company.

Being declared a transport provider could be a major blow for Uber which avoids regulatory requirements that jack-up costs.

Uber had to sell its operation in China to a local company Didi Chuxing last year after an intense battle for market share.

Are customers happy?

Well, apparently most of them aren't.