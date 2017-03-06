TORONTO, Canada – Duane Morrisseau-Beck was just a newborn when he was scooped up from a hospital in Manitoba, in central Canada, in 1968.

He found out he was adopted at age six, but it would be decades later that Morrisseau-Beck discovered what had really happened – and that he was part of something much larger.

"I never really understood what was going on until probably into my 30s, when I first heard about the Sixties Scoop," he told TRT World, "That's when I really finally realised, ‘Oh my God, something happened to me.'"

Morrisseau-Beck, who was from a Metis family in Manitoba, was one of thousands of indigenous children that were forcibly taken from their families by child welfare authorities across Canada between the 1960s and 1980s.

The period is known collectively as the "Sixties Scoop."

Most of the these children were placed into non-indigenous adoptive or foster homes elsewhere in Canada, the United States, and even further abroad. Some even ended up in New Zealand.

The children not only lost contact with their immediate families, extended relatives, and the wider community, but many also lost their indigenous language, culture, and identity. In many cases, the adoptive or foster parents were given no information about the children's indigenous roots or their birth family histories.

Morrisseau-Beck, who was adopted into a Ukrainian family, said he struggled with his own identity for many years.

"I was dealing with loss of my identity, and trying to figure out what that was, and that included dealing with being a gay child. All that sort of all wrapped up [together] really [and] caused a lot of problems," he said.

Court rules in favour of survivors

On February 14, the Superior Court of Justice in Ontario ruled in favour of the plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit brought on behalf of 16,000 indigenous children who were removed from their homes on reserves in Ontario between 1965 and 1984.

Canada had a responsibility to take reasonable steps to ensure that indigenous children who were placed in non-indigenous foster or adoptive homes did not lose their native identity, the court found.

"Canada breached this common law duty of care," Justice Edward Belobaba wrote.

The government also should have known that putting these children into non-indigenous homes would have an impact on traditional First Nations family structures, the judge found.

"The uncontroverted evidence of the plaintiff's experts is that the loss of their Aboriginal identity left the children fundamentally disoriented, with a reduced ability to lead healthy and fulfilling lives," the ruling stated. "The loss of Aboriginal identity resulted in psychiatric disorders, substance abuse, unemployment, violence and numerous suicides."

A final settlement in the $1.3 billion lawsuit, which was first filed almost a decade ago, has not yet been determined.

Following that victory, a new class action suit was filed in Federal Court in Toronto last week on behalf of all the Aboriginal children who were taken from their families and placed into non-Indigenous homes. The case, which is seeking $600 million in total damages, alleges that the federal government failed to prevent the children's loss of identity.

Connecting with other survivors

While Morrisseau-Beck has reconnected with his birth family in Manitoba, he stressed that an important step in healing for Sixties Scoop survivors is to connect with other adoptees.

He co-founded the National Indigenous Survivors of Child Welfare Network, a national organisation and support network for First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples affected by Canada's child welfare removal policies.

"I think of it in the context of a veteran; we've been at war for quite some time internally with ourselves, and trying to figure out who we are, trying to win whatever battle that we're fighting," he said.

Speaking to reporters after the Ontario court's decision, Carolyn Bennett, Canada's minister of indigenous and northern affairs, described the Sixties Scoop as "a dark and painful chapter in Canada's history."

Bennett said the government does not plan to appeal the decision, and repeated that Ottawa is committed to getting to the table to negotiate other lawsuits.

"What we hear from a lot of the claimants is that it's not just about money. Money is important, but getting their language and culture back, making sure their children will be able to speak the language and be immersed in their culture, that is hugely important," Bennett said.

"A psychological atomic bomb"

The Sixties Scoop was "a psychological atomic bomb" for indigenous families across Canada, according to Raven Sinclair, a professor of social work at the University of Regina, and a member of the Gordon First Nation of southern Saskatchewan.

"It was almost like a complete displacement and dislocation from our indigeneity," she said.

And the policy is part of a long history in Canada of removing indigenous children from their families and communities. Another widespread method to achieve this was the use of "residential schools," Sinclair explained.