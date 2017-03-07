The future of the US military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba is once again in the spotlight – this time over the thorny issue of recidivism. Every six months, The Director of National Intelligence (DNI) publishes an unclassified Guantanamo recidivism – or 're-engagement' – report, in consultation with the Director of the CIA and Secretary of Defense. The latest one was released on March 7.

But it's already met with fierce criticism.

What is recidivism?

Recidivism is the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend. The DNI report on recidivism, however, assumes that detainees held in Guantanamo engaged in terrorist activity before being brought to the camp.

Most of the detainees were not charged or tried in a court of law, so whether or not they actually 'returned to violence' – if they were ever involved in violent acts – is unclear.

Detainees may also have radicalised during their time in Guantanamo given that many were subject to years of physical and mental torture.

The definition of what is confirmed or suspected terrorist activities are vague – and can be arbitrary. They are also not subject to rigour or scrutiny.

"When they actually have to name names and acts that count as recidivism, they can't," law professor Mark Denbeaux, director of the Seton Hall Law School Center for Policy and Research said. "They don't know who did it. They don't know what they did. And they don't know where or why it is that it happened … or anything else."

The Pentagon refrained from naming all of the Guantanamo recidivists, or from defining those activities it considers recidivist.

Why does recidivism matter?

Many oppose the prison as it has held detainees without charge or trial for years.