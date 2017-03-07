A delegation from the United Nations Security Council has described the situation in the Lake Chad basin as one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The delegation visited Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, which have all suffered attacks by the terror group Boko Haram.

The presence of Boko Haram militants has prevented farmers from planting crops or accessing Lake Chad to provide water for their animals.

Fishermen have also been prevented from accessing the lake, which is shared between Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria and Chad, aid experts say.