Nigerian health workers embark on nationwide strike
Health workers in Africa's most populous nation are demanding better salaries and improved working conditions, while the president receives his medical care in the UK.
According to the World Health Organisation, Nigeria has only one doctor for every 4,000 civilians. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 7, 2017

Health workers in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation with more than 180 million people, have embarked on a nationwide strike as they demand an increase in pay and better working conditions.

The government wants health workers to call off the strike until it can be in a position to allocate resources to meet all their demands.

"The government is not insensitive to their demand and the government is meeting them from time to time but the funds are not there. There's increment of salaries, training for resident doctors, there are so many things, everyone is demanding," said Health Department spokesperson, Tayo Haastrup.

Many health workers say they have not received their full wages in more than six months.

The strike comes at a time when the country's President Muhammadu Buhari is on medical leave.

He's not receiving his healthcare in Nigeria, but in the United Kingdom.

According to the World Health Organisation, Nigeria has only one doctor for every 4,000 people.

TRT World's Sophia Adengo has been following the strike from the capital, Abuja.

SOURCE:TRT World
