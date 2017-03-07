The United States deployed the first elements of its advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system to South Korea following North Korea's test of four ballistic missiles, US Pacific Command said on Tuesday.

The announcement came as North Korean state media said DPRK leader Kim Jong-un had personally supervised Monday's missile launches, stepping up threats against Washington as US troops conduct joint military exercises with South Korea. State media said the tests were part of a drill evaluating potential strikes against US bases in Japan.

"Continued provocative actions by North Korea, to include yesterday's launch of multiple missiles, only confirm the prudence of our alliance decision last year to deploy THAAD to South Korea," US Pacific Commander Admiral Harry Harris said.

TRT World'sMayu Yoshida in Tokyo has more.

Controversial system

The move has become not only a tension point with North Korea, but also with China.

China is worried the system's radar may be used by the US to spy on its military.

On Tuesday, China said it will take unspecified measures against THAAD being deployed and warned that Washington and Seoul will bear the consequences.