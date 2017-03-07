The European Court of Justice on Tuesday ruled that EU members are under no obligation to provide humanitarian visas to refugees.

The court ruled on the case of a Syrian family from the Syrian city of Aleppo who applied for a visa to stay with acquaintances in Belgium in October.

"Member States are not required, under EU law, to grant a humanitarian visa to persons who wish to enter their territory with a view to applying for asylum, but they remain free to do so on the basis of their national law," the court said in its ruling.

Belgium's immigration minister had said previously that a ruling in favour of humanitarian visas would "throw the gates wide open" to asylum-seekers.

TRT World'sJack Parrock reports from Brussels.

