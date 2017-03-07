Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu vowed to address the Turkish community in the northern German port city of Hamburg on Tuesday despite local authorities' closure of the venue where he is due to speak.

"Tonight, we will gather with our citizens in Hamburg. No one can block us from gathering with our citizens, this ban should be lifted,'' he said in Istanbul.

Diplomatic tensions have risen between Turkey and Germany after German authorities withdrew permission for several rallies in connection with the constitutional referendum due on April 16.