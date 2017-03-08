Turkey has just opened a military base in the southeastern area of the country known as the "Devil's Triangle," where the borders of Turkey, Iraq and Iran meet.

The Hakkari base is nearly 3,000 metres above sea level. The military aims to monitor Turkey's frontiers from there and prevent the PKK from using the rugged mountains to hide, move about, and smuggle weapons.

"With the opening of this base, we're now able to completely stop the passage of PKK terrorists and smuggling activities into Turkey from the Hakurk and Ari regions," Lieutenant Colonel Tuncay Kaymazli told TRT World.