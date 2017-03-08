WORLD
1 MIN READ
Devil's Triangle army base to block PKK
Turkey's new military base overlooking the borders of Turkey, Iraq and Iran is aimed at stopping PKK infiltration and weapons smuggling through mountain passes.
Devil's Triangle army base to block PKK
The army hopes that the strategically positioned base will help them in their fight against the PKK. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2017

Turkey has just opened a military base in the southeastern area of the country known as the "Devil's Triangle," where the borders of Turkey, Iraq and Iran meet.

The Hakkari base is nearly 3,000 metres above sea level. The military aims to monitor Turkey's frontiers from there and prevent the PKK from using the rugged mountains to hide, move about, and smuggle weapons.

"With the opening of this base, we're now able to completely stop the passage of PKK terrorists and smuggling activities into Turkey from the Hakurk and Ari regions," Lieutenant Colonel Tuncay Kaymazli told TRT World.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar visited the "Devil's Triangle" and has this report.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears