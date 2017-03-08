More than 30 people were killed and dozens more wounded on Wednesday when four Daesh militants dressed as medical personnel stormed Afghanistan's largest military hospital in the capital Kabul.

A security official said the attack began with a suicide explosion at the rear of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital before three attackers with automatic weapons and hand grenades entered the complex.

Special security forces launched a clearance operation that ended after a lengthy gun battle with the militants who had taken up positions on the upper floors of the hospital.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary reports on the latest from Kabul.

The dead included doctors, patients and hospital staff.

Defence Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said the attack was suppressed by mid-afternoon with all three gunmen killed.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on its news agency Amaq.