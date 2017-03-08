The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid bin Ra'ad Al Hussein on Wednesday slammed US President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Trump's immigration policies could lead to mass detentions, including children, and collective expulsions would breach international law, said Zeid.

In an annual speech to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Zeid said greater leadership was needed to address a surge in discrimination and "vilification of entire groups such as Mexicans and Muslims" in the United States.

He was particularly concerned about the impact on children "who face being detained, or may see their families torn apart."

Trump on Monday signed a new executive order, which included a travel ban by citizens of six Muslim-majority countries to the US.