WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nigeria closes Abuja airport for six weeks
The government decided to shut down the capital's main airport for repairs after some major international airlines refused to fly there due to the poor condition of the runway.
Nigeria closes Abuja airport for six weeks
A general view of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2017

Nigeria closed Abuja's main international airport on Wednesday for six weeks to carry out runway repairs.

The government decided to shut down the capital's airport after some major international airlines refused to fly there due to the poor condition of the runway.

The airport's runway had deteriorated to such an extent that some aircraft reported damage to their undercarriage.

After the closure of Abuja airport, air traffic is being diverted to Kaduna airport, about 160 km north of the capital.

RECOMMENDED

But some international airlines have refused to fly into Kaduna citing operational concerns.

TRT World 's Fidelis Mbah reports.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears