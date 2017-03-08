The German and Turkish foreign ministers on Wednesday said they agreed that they want bilateral relations to return to normal after week-long tensions.

Germany's Sigmar Gabriel met his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss a growing row between the two countries over Turkish referendum rallies that have been called-off by local German authorities.

Referring back to the discussions, Cavusoglu made it clear that the two countries need one another and should decide on the type of relationship both countries want going forward.

During a gathering at the residence of Turkey's Consul General in Hamburg on Tuesday, Cavusoglu accused Germany of applying systematic pressure on Turkish citizens.

Cavusoglu was referring to a German ban on Turks in the country holding rallies in support of Turkey's upcoming constitutional reform referendum, which is scheduled for April 16.

"Whatever differences and arguments we have, there is no alternative to talks because [only] then is there a possibility of returning, step-by step, to normalised and friendly relations between Germany and Turkey," Gabriel said.

TRT World correspondent Francis Collings who is in Berlin says, "the message is coming loud and strong from Ankara that Turkey are annoyed and irritated that they are not allowed to speak to the 1.5 million Turkish people in Germany who can vote in the referendum next month."

Red line

Ties between the two NATO allies were further strained when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the banning of Turkish rallies in Germany resemble the policies of the Nazi regime.