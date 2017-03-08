Diary of a Young Syrian Journalist
WORLD
2 MIN READ
Diary of a Young Syrian JournalistMojahed Abo Aljood not only survived years of bombings in eastern Aleppo, he also documented the destruction. This is the story of his harrowing escape from the Syrian regime to exile in Turkey, and the memories that haunt him.
Mojahed Abo Aljood, 23, talking about his experience of being smuggled to Turkey. Gaziantep, Turkey, January 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
March 8, 2017

GAZIANTEP, Turkey —"Quiet! If somebody from the Free Syrian Army passes by, they will arrest us," one of the smugglers says.

Mojahed Abo Aljood, a young Syrian journalist trying to escape Aleppo, is frightened. The armed smugglers in the vehicle, who are supposed to be helping them flee, sound suspiciously like men fighting for the Syrian regime. "If the Free Syrian Army would arrest us, who does it mean these people are?" he wonders.

It's December, 2016, and four years of revolutionary forces having control of eastern Aleppo have just come to a dramatic end. Now, Mojahed, 23, is being driven out from the country, escorted by three smugglers. He knows that it's unlikely he'll be able to return to Aleppo, the city he loves, for many years.

RECOMMENDED

Mojahed was careful to select a smuggler able to guarantee a safe and easy passage into Turkey. For this service, he has paid a deposit of $1,500. He will need to pay the other half once he's in Turkey. It's most of the money he has managed to save over the past couple of years for his high-risk work as a journalist in Aleppo. But the journey is turning out to be far more complicated than he ever expected…

Read Mojahed's full story, based on a detailed interview in Gaziantep, on Medium.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears