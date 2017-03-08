At least 23 people died in twin suicide bomb blasts at a wedding party in a village near the Iraqi city of Tikrit on Wednesday, a local government official said.

The attack in the village of Hajjaj, some 20 kilometres north of Tikrit, came after Iraqi forces pushed further into the Daesh stronghold of western Mosul. The military took control of the last major road leading west from the city on Wednesday.

A 100,000-strong force of Iraqi military units, and Shia and Kurdish fighters, backed by a US-led coalition, has been fighting to retake Mosul from Daesh since October. The eastern side of the city was recaptured in January after a tough 100-day battle. Since then the assault has been continuing to liberate western Mosul.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the blasts in Hajjaj. Daesh has carried out similar acts as pressure on the group intensifies in Iraq and in Syria. The retreat of the group has been accompanied by bomb attacks in areas outside the group's control, including Baghdad and cities in neighbouring Syria.