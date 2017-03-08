WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hungary plans to detain refugees in container camps
According to new rules, asylum seekers will be kept in camps built from shipping containers on the border with Serbia until a final decision about their asylum request is made.
Hungary plans to detain refugees in container camps
Hungarian police and soldiers patrol the Hungary-Serbia border, which was recently fortified by a second fence, near the village of Gara, Hungary, March 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2017

Hungary's parliament has approved a new law allowing authorities to detain all refugees in special shipping container camps on its border.

The UN says such measures violate Hungary's obligations under international and European Union laws, and will have a terrible physical and psychological effect on asylum seekers.

Refugees whose applications are not immediately approved, will not be allowed to move freely around Hungary, but will be detained in camps set up to face only the Serbian border.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the new rule is needed to reduce terrorism.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the migration crisis will last until the root causes are dealt with. It will last until it is recognised everywhere that migration is the Trojan wooden horse of terrorism."

RECOMMENDED

The country has already closed its borders with Serbia and Croatia.

TRT Word'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports:

EU member Hungary previously systematically detained all asylum applicants, but suspended the practise in 2013 under pressure from Brussels, the UN refugee agency and the European Court of Human Rights.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears