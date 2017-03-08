POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Poachers shoot dead Vince the rhino at French zoo
The illegal hunters broke into Thoiry zoo, west of Paris, killed the rare white rhino before sawing off its horn. A kilogramme of rhino horn fetched 51,000 euros ($53,900) on the black market in 2015.
Poachers shoot dead Vince the rhino at French zoo
It is believed to be the first time a rhino in captivity in Europe has been attacked and killed. / AP
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2017

Poachers broke into a French zoo overnight, shot dead a rare white rhinoceros and sawed off one of its horns. This is believed to be the first time in Europe that a rhino in captivity has been attacked and killed.

Keepers found four-year-old male Vince dead in the African enclosure of Thoiry zoo, west of Paris, Tuesday morning, the zoo said.

The poachers broke in through a gate at the wildlife park during the night and forced the metal door of the enclosure where the rhino lived, the zoo said.

Police, who were investigating the crime, said the rhino had been shot three times in the head. One of its horns had been sawn off. The poachers could not remove Vince's second horn and left it partially sawn.

RECOMMENDED

A kilogramme of rhino horn fetched 51,000 euros ($53,900) on the black market in 2015, according to the zoo.

Global trade in rhino horn is banned by a UN convention, and France outlawed the trade of it last year. However, poaching has risen as demand for the horn is strong in Asian countries such as Vietnam where it is prized as an ingredient in traditional medicines.

Cathy Dean, the CEO for Save the Rhino, joins TRT World to discuss the tragic incident.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears