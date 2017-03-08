Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales has declared three days of national mourning after at least 22 teenage girls died in a fire that swept through a home for abused youth on Wednesday.

Hospitals reported that around 40 others are being treated for severe burn injuries.

The incident occurred at the state-run Virgen de Asuncion home for children and youth, in San Jose Pinula, 25 km southwest of Guatemala City.

"We will fully support the institutions responsible for investigating, and we will contribute to finding the truth," Morales said in a brief statement on national television Wednesday night.

Police suspect arson

The blaze started when a group of youths set fire to mattresses in the girls section of the facility, said Nery Ramos, head of Guatemala's national police.

The group had been isolated by authorities after a riot broke following an escape attempt on Tuesday.

Complaints about abuse and living conditions at the overcrowded shelter have been frequent.

The shelter had an official capacity of 500, but was housing at least 800 youths, Carlos Rodas, the head of Guatemala's social welfare agency, said.

Authorities were investigating whether those who started the blaze were the ones who had tried to escape, Ramos added.

"What happened is extremely serious, and even more so for the fact that it could have been avoided," Anabella Morfin, Guatemala's solicitor general, told a news conference.

Mayra Veliz, secretary general of the attorney general's office, pledged a transparent investigation into the cause of the blaze.

She said a group of disabled girls had been bussed to another shelter as detectives scoured the site.

Plagued by Latin America's worst rates of child malnutrition and street gangs that often prey on minors, Guatemala can be a traumatic place to grow up.

Conditions in the Central American nation's public institutions are often dismal with widespread overcrowding.

Victim's account

A 15-year-old girl being treated for minor injuries at Roosevelt Hospital said the uprising followed rumours of an escape attempt.

Some boys, or even young men who were still housed at the centre after turning 18, entered the girls' area, she said.