China called on North Korea on Wednesday to stop its nuclear and missile tests, fearing a rapid escalation of tension on the Korean peninsula.

Beijing also urged South Korea and the US to stop joint military drills and seek talks instead.

North Korea launched four ballistic missiles on Monday in response to the joint US-South Korea military exercises, which it regards as preparation for war.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the tests by the North and the joint drills across the border in South Korea were causing tension to escalate like two "accelerating trains coming toward each other."

His comments came a day after the US military rushed to deploy the first elements of its advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system to South Korea in response to the DPRK tests.

Wang reiterated China's concerns on THAAD's deployment and called it a mistake.