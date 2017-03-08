WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fleeing civilians flood relief camp as fighting intensifies in Mosul
On average, about 10,000 civilians have fled western Mosul every day since the battle for the city began on February 19. That number is expected to rise as US-backed Iraqi security forces advance towards the Daesh-controlled old city centre.
Fleeing civilians flood relief camp as fighting intensifies in Mosul
Civilians leaving Mosul: some 750,000 were still in the west of the city when the offensive began on February 19. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2017

Tens of thousands of civilians have been forced from their homes as fighting intensifies between Daesh and US-backed Iraqi security forces in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.

Authorities say some 10,000 civilians have fled Mosul every day on average since the battle for the western part of Iraq's second biggest city began on February 19; 60,000 so far in total.

The number of civilians fleeing the Daesh stronghold is expected to rise as security forces penetrate deeper into the city.

RECOMMENDED

Many of these civilians are fleeing to Hamman al Alil refugee camp in the south of the city.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston visited the camp and his this story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears