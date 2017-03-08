WORLD
2 MIN READ
If you're a working woman, kick back this International Women's Day
Organisers behind the Women's March are advocating for a Day Without a Woman on March 8. They are encouraging women to go on a day's strike so their absence drives home their impact on the labour force and the business community.
If you're a working woman, kick back this International Women's Day
A statue of a girl facing the Wall Street bull in the financial district of New York was part of a campaign by US fund manager State Street to push companies to put women on their boards. March 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Halima Mansoor
March 8, 2017

If you're a woman or a girl, take the day off, kick off your mandatory heels, ignore your wallet and watch as the wider community realises your worth in your absence on A Day Without a Woman.

At least that is what the organisers behind the historic Women's Marches are hoping for as they encourage women in the US to participate in a strike intended to raise awareness about pay gaps, reproductive rights, liberties and violence. Women's March organisers ask that on Wednesday, conventionally International Women's Day, women:

  • Take the day off, from paid and unpaid labour

  • Avoid shopping for one day (with exceptions for small, women- and minority-owned businesses).

  • Wear red in solidarity with A Day Without A Woman

RECOMMENDED

No one knows how many women will respond. If the Women's March events from January are anything to go by, A Day Without a Woman could spiral into a movement to contend with.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse visits a Washington DC Cafe owned by one of the participants of A Day Without Women.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears