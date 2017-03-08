The US state of Hawaii on Wednesday will ask a federal court to halt President Donald Trump's new executive order restricting travel from six Muslim-majority countries.

By doing this, Hawaii becomes the first US state to challenge the controversial ban in court.

The new order, dubbed Trump Travel Ban 2.0, is less strict than the first one issued in January.

It keeps a 90 day ban on travel to the US by citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen but excludes Iraq, and applies the restrictions only to new visa applicants.

Iraq was taken off the list in part because its government had imposed new vetting procedures.

Despite the changes, the ban is similar to its first version, and on Wednesday Hawaii will amend its existing lawsuit challenging the original executive order to contest the new one, according to a motion filed Tuesday at the Federal Court of Honolulu.

Rationale for ban & exemptions