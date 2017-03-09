The leaders of the European Union delivered a withering snub to Poland's right-wing government on Thursday by steamrollering its objections and re-appointing former Polish premier Donald Tusk to chair their summits.

Tusk's successor as prime minister Beata Szydlo, acting on instructions from her party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a long-time political adversary of Tusk, had vowed to prevent him from securing a second 30-month term.

But the other 27 leaders wasted no time in moving to a vote in which she was the lone objector.

Warsaw had portrayed the issue as one of fundamental principle, in which vital national interests should be respected and not ignored in Brussels.

The crushing defeat highlights how far the biggest of the ex-communist states that joined the EU after the Cold War appears isolated, even from eastern allies.

Szydlo first tried to get the other leaders to postpone a decision on Tusk but found no backing.

They gave her time to repeat her reasons for withholding her support.

But then Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who holds the rotating EU chair, moved swiftly to a 27-1 vote to reappoint the 59-year-old Tusk.

Tusk had left the room during the discussion and was greeted with applause as he returned to the chamber following the vote.