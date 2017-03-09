Casualties continue to mount after youths at a shelter in San Jose Pinula near Guatemala City set fire to mattresses in protest against rampant abuse and overcrowding at the institution on Wednesday. At least 35 girls had perished by Thursday, according to one parent, and more fatalities are expected as dozens of youth sustained life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating the fire at the long-criticized shelter on the outskirts of Guatemala's capital which houses troubled and abused boys and girls as well as juvenile offenders. Someone ignited mattresses in a dormitory that held girls who had been caught the day before during a mass breakout attempt, authorities said.

"I've been doing this for 29 years. What I saw yesterday was a scene from Dante," said Juan Antonio Villeda, director of the San Juan de Dios hospital, where 17 victims with extremely serious burns were being treated.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales blamed the tragedy on the courts for ignoring a request to transfer juvenile offenders out. However, the shelter was notorious for all sorts of problems, including rape, overcrowding, food shortages and inmate violence.

Victims were brought to hospitals by the dozens, some partially naked, with large flaps of skin hanging from their bodies.

More than a day later, distraught parents haunted hospitals and the morgue, passing scraps of paper scrawled with the names of loved ones they hoped to find.

TRT World'sShonela Lupuwana speaks to devastated parents and the authorities in San Jose Pinula.

Geovany Castillo said his 15-year-old daughter Kimberly suffered burns on her face, arms and hands but survived. She was in a locked-in area where girls who took part in the escape attempt had been placed, he said.

"My daughter said the area was locked and that several girls broke down a door, and she survived because she put a wet sheet over herself," Castillo said.

"She said the girls themselves set the fire," he said, adding: "She said the girls told her that they had been raped and in protest they escaped, and that later, to protest, to get attention, they set fire to the mattresses."