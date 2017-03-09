Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow on Thursday for talks expected to focus on the situation in Syria.

Greeting Netanyahu at the start of their talks, Putin emphasised the high level of trust between the two leaders.

Netanyahu hailed Russia's role in fighting the Daesh terror group and other radical militants in Syria. At the same time, he warned of the danger posed by radical Shiite groups, an apparent reference to the Hezbollah movement.

Netanyahu will also voice opposition to what Israel says are Iran's attempts to establish a permanent military foothold in Syria.