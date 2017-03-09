North Korea fired missiles towards Japan, right? So where does the US come in?

Japan and the US are strong allies. There are over 50,000 US troops stationed in bases throughout Japan.

The missiles were fired by the Hwasong ballistic missile division that North Korea's state media said is "tasked to strike the bases of the US imperialist aggressor forces in Japan."

Three of the four missiles that were fired by North Korea as part of its military drills landed in waters that Japan claims as its exclusive economic zone.

Why did North Korea launch these missiles?

Pyongyang said it was in "response" to joint military drills South Korea and the United States hold every year. North Korea sees the military exercises as an invasion rehearsal.

South Korea is also a US ally, and there are 28,000 American troops there, as well.

In his annual New Year's Day address, North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, said his country would continue to develop its arsenal of missiles as long as the US remained hostile towards the country.

"We have reached the final stage in preparations to test-launch an intercontinental ballistic rocket," he said.

What's the problem with North Korea, South Korea and the US?

This complex relationship, or rather non-relationship, has a lot of history.

In short, South Korea and North Korea were once one country. Japan took over the Korean peninsula and made it a colony in 1910, ruling it for the next 35 years.

At the end of World War II, a weakened Japan surrendered to American forces in southern Korea and to Soviet troops in northern Korea. Elections to unify the two parts were to be held by US and Soviet administrators in the south and north.

Things didn't go according to plan, as the US called for a democracy and the Soviets for a communist state. There were separate elections and two leaders were chosen, effectively creating two separate nations in 1948.

Then there was the Korean War in 1950, which pitted the US, United Nations forces and South Korea against North Korea, the Soviet Union and China. Close to three million lost their lives until a ceasefire was agreed in 1953. No official peace treaty was signed.

The US maintains a presence in South Korea "as a strong deterrent against provocations from North Korea."