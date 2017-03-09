The US has deployed Marines armed with heavy artillery to Syria ahead of a planned offensive against Daesh in the northern city of Raqqa.

The move comes just days after the Pentagon announced the deployment of dozens of US ground troops on the outskirts of the YPG-controlled town of Manbij.

The Pentagon on Monday said the deployment to Manbij would serve as a "visible sign of deterrence and reassurance," in what appears to be an attempt to ensure that Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) opposition forces do not clash with the US-backed YPG.

While the US views the YPG as an ally in the fight against Daesh, Turkey considers the group to be an affiliate of the PKK. Turkey and the US, both NATO members, list the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

A senior US official said the deployed Marines are "pre-positioning howitzers to be ready to assist local Syrian forces," without referring to a specific group.

The official also said that hundreds of Marines would also be deployed to Kuwait, where they will remain on standby to be called into action against Daesh if necessary.

Expanded US role

US military commanders in Syria were restricted by what critics considered micro-management under the previous administration of Barack Obama. They want greater freedom and flexibility to make daily combat decisions without going to the White House for approval every time.

Existing restrictions limit the US to stationing no more than 503 forces permanently in Syria.

But in a letter to the White House last month, Pentagon leaders appealed for an increase in order to better advise allied fighters ahead of the battle for Raqqa.