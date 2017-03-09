POLITICS
1 MIN READ
French, Irish yacht sailors survive high seas off Australia's coast
The pair, 55-year-old Irish national Nick Dwyer and 44-year-old French national Barbara Heftman, activated the yacht's emergency position-indicating radio beacon following high winds and heavy swells.
French, Irish yacht sailors survive high seas off Australia's coast
A New South Wales police vessel responded, battling six-metre swells and gale force winds on a 13-hour voyage to reach the yacht and safely haul the pair on board. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 9, 2017

Two sailors have survived six metre high waves and gale force winds in the middle of the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand.

Authorities said the crew, an Irish and a French national, were travelling from New Zealand to Australia aboard a 12-metre yacht when trouble emerged about 210 nautical miles from Sydney.

The rescue vessel took 13.5 hours to reach the yacht during the six-metre swells and southerly winds.

RECOMMENDED

The two sailors who were travelling with a broken rudder since March 4, were safely transferred ashore and are not injured.

TRT World'sBen Said has their story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears