Endangered plant smuggling is worth up to $6 billion a year worldwide, with orchids accounting for several million dollars.

One of the most important plants for the environment are orchids.

Although more than 100 new species of orchids are identified each year, many types are rare and endangered.

Often when a new species is discovered, people remove it and then destroy its original habitat in an attempt to retain it as a rare species.

Hundreds of different species of orchids were on display at this year's Orchid Festival at London's Kew Gardens.

TRT World'sChloe Culpan visited the festival to get a better understanding on the endangered plant, including efforts South Korea is making to crack down on their trade.