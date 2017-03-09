Women, like a sea of red, marched, painted and performed art across the world on International Women's Day on Wednesday for equal rights.

Thousands of American women rallied against US President Donald Trump's administration, denouncing his policies on abortion and health care.

The gender pay gap was also one of the issues raised by women who took to the streets of several US cities, including LA and New York. US women who make up 47 percent of the civilian labour force are paid just four-fifths of their male counterparts' wages.

In Washington DC, demonstrators gathered at the US Labour Department to lodge their protest.

At least three US school districts, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina, closed because of staff shortages after teachers requested the day off to participate in A Day Without a Woman which was designed to show the contribution women make to the economy and society as a whole.

The four women who organised A Day Without a Woman and the Women's March in Washington in January were arrested in New York after a large demonstration blocked traffic outside a Trump hotel.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse attended the protests held in Washington DC.